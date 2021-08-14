ULFA (I) Refrains From Declaring Independence Day This Year As ‘Bandh’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today lauded the ULFA (Independent) outfit’s extension for refraining from declaring India’s 75th Independence Day as a ‘bandh.’

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded the outfit for the ongoing unilateral ceasefire for another 3 months owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, stated a report.

The banned outfit makes a customary call for a bandh on Republic Day (January 26) and Independence Day (August 15) every year, Since its inception in 1979 in line with its demand of creating a “sovereign Assam”.

CM Sarma said, “May this ceasefire be permanent and I hope the ULFA (I) returns to the mainstream with full honour under the leadership of Paresh Baruah.”

On Saturday, the banned ULFA (Independent) outfit extended the unilateral ceasefire, announced in May this year, for another three months as the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Assam is yet to improve.

ULFA (I) commander-in-chief Paresh Barua in a statement said that the outfit had announced the ceasefire on May 15 and decided to refrain from any operation during this three-month period as people were facing difficulties due to the pandemic.

Paresh Baruah said, ”The COVID-19 situation is yet to stabilize and like our social responsibility, we have extended the ceasefire for another three months and no operations will be conducted during this period.”