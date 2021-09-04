9,000 Vacancies To Be Filled In Assam Health Dept: Keshab Mahanta

In a boost to the health sector in the region, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday stated that the state government will give appointments to 9,000 existing vacancies and the process for the same has begun.

The minister also informed that over 1,900 appointments have already been given in the health department since the new government assumed its second term in May.

During a programme in Guwahati today, the minister also handed over appointment letters to 70 faculties (medical/ non-medical) of medical colleges and government dental colleges.

The minister also said advertisements will be published in September to fill nearly 9,000 vacant posts in the Health Department.