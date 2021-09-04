9,000 Vacancies To Be Filled In Assam Health Dept: Keshab Mahanta

AssamHealthTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam

In a boost to the health sector in the region, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday stated that the state government will give appointments to 9,000 existing vacancies and the process for the same has begun.

The minister also informed that over 1,900 appointments have already been given in the health department since the new government assumed its second term in May.

Related News

Amit Shah Exhorts Mirabai Not To Be Content With Silver And…

WWE Champion John Cena’s Photo Tribute To Sidharth…

Guwahati: Kohuwa Collective Reimagines Slow Food Culture…

Afghanistan: 2 Killed, 12 Injured As Taliban Fire Weapons In…

During a programme in Guwahati today, the minister also handed over appointment letters to 70 faculties (medical/ non-medical) of medical colleges and government dental colleges.

The minister also said advertisements will be published in September to fill nearly 9,000 vacant posts in the Health Department.

You might also like
Assam

APSC Postpones CC (Main) 2018 Examination

Assam

Man from Manipur stabs security guard in Delhi

Assam

Indo-Bangla border reels underwater

Assam

Bike riding miscreants firing on businessman

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | France books one; England, Croatia to fight for the…

Assam

US Presidential innovation award for Rachna Nath