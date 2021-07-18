NationalTop Stories

Some Of Danish Siddiqui’s Powerful Images He Shot Over The Years

By Pratidin Bureau

Danish Siddiqui was a Pulitzer Prize-winning chief photojournalist of Reuters who died while covering the Afghan-Taliban clashes on Friday.

He had tweeted earlier that he tagged along with the Afghan Special Forces in Kandahar city to cover the situation. That was his last tweet.

Danish covered a wide range of issues across the world, some of which are the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Rohingya refugees crisis, Nepal earthquakes, farmers’ protest and Delhi riots.

Related News

CM Meeting At Janata Bhawan, New SOP Likely To Be Released…

Uttarakhand Govt Increases Stipend of Medical Interns From…

Tripura Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl

Danish Siddiqui’s Body To Be Buried At Jamia Graveyard

Before switching to photojournalism, Danish was a television news correspondent for a channel. Later he joined international news agency Reuters and worked as a correspondent with the India Today Group from September 2008 to January 2010.

Throughout his career, he captured many moments which are called iconic as they showed the truth.

As we remember Danish’ courage through his lens, lets take a look at some of the best photos he shot over the years –

Man being beaten by a mob during the CAA protests in Delhi
A Rohingya refugee after crossing the Bay of Bengal
A cremation ground in Delhi as there wasn’t enough space, hence bodies were cremated in a parking lot. 
The youth who opened fire in Anti-CAA march conducted by Jamia Coordination Committee, injuring a student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi.
The migrant crisis during the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown
Oxygen crisis during the second wave of COVID-19
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following the 2015 earthquake in Sindhupalchowk.
 Iraqi Federal Police clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul
Also Read: Monsoon Session 2021: 38 Pending, 17 New Bills In Parliament
You might also like
National

Gujarat: Fire at COVID Hospital Claims 6

Sports

Rajasthan piles up huge lead as Assam struggle

National

Grenade attack in J&K, three policemen injured

Assam

No late fee for delay in filing of GSTR-3B returns; Himanta Attends GST Council Meet

Assam

Saraighat Bridge to remain shut today

World

Massive protests against Trump’s immigration policy

Comments
Loading...