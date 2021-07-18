Some Of Danish Siddiqui’s Powerful Images He Shot Over The Years

Danish Siddiqui was a Pulitzer Prize-winning chief photojournalist of Reuters who died while covering the Afghan-Taliban clashes on Friday.

He had tweeted earlier that he tagged along with the Afghan Special Forces in Kandahar city to cover the situation. That was his last tweet.

Danish covered a wide range of issues across the world, some of which are the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Rohingya refugees crisis, Nepal earthquakes, farmers’ protest and Delhi riots.

Before switching to photojournalism, Danish was a television news correspondent for a channel. Later he joined international news agency Reuters and worked as a correspondent with the India Today Group from September 2008 to January 2010.

Throughout his career, he captured many moments which are called iconic as they showed the truth.

As we remember Danish’ courage through his lens, lets take a look at some of the best photos he shot over the years –

Man being beaten by a mob during the CAA protests in Delhi

A Rohingya refugee after crossing the Bay of Bengal

A cremation ground in Delhi as there wasn’t enough space, hence bodies were cremated in a parking lot.

The youth who opened fire in Anti-CAA march conducted by Jamia Coordination Committee, injuring a student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi.

The migrant crisis during the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown

Oxygen crisis during the second wave of COVID-19

An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following the 2015 earthquake in Sindhupalchowk.