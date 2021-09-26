ACA To Develop Cricket Stadium & Pavilion In Dima Hasao

The foundation stone for Assam Cricket Association’s (ACA) and grand project to develop a cricket stadium and a pavilion at New Tumbung in Umrangso, Dima Hasao was laid on Saturday by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC).

Lalremsiama Darnei, Executive Member, DHAC; Romen Dutta, President, Assam Cricket Association; Devajit Saikia, Secretary, Assam Cricket Association; Porikshit Dutta, Vice-President, Assam Cricket Association; Tridib Konwar, Treasurer, Assam Cricket Association and members of Dima Hasao District Sports Association and Garampani Sports Association were also present during the ceremony.

It is considered as one of the most far-sighted as well as challenging projects ever undertaken by ACA, the proposed cricket stadium. The proposed cricket stadium will not only take the existing cricket infrastructure of Dima Hasao several notches higher, but will also draw cricket enthusiasts from far and wide due to its idyllic location perched among the lush green meadows.

On July 30, 30 bighas of land were allotted ACA by North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) at New Tumbung in Umrangso, Dima Hasao for developing cricket infrastructure.

The project is a part of a series of cricket infrastructural projects undertaken by the Assam Cricket Association across the State to revolutionize the cricketing landscape.