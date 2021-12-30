Actor Nora Fatehi Tests COVID-19 Positive

With the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra and Omicron threat that grips the state, more and more celebrities are infected with the virus. Among the latest case is actor Nora Fatehi who said that she has been tested positive for the virus on December 28.

The actor’s publicist has issued a statement on behalf of the actress and informed that Nora tested COVID-19 positive and is in isolation.

The statement of Nora Fatehi reads, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

“Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures,” the statement read.

Nora also took to her Instagram stories to inform her fans that she has tested Covid positive.

Moreover, actor Shilpa Shirodkar also tested positive of the virus after receiving vaccine shot in Dubai.

In her recent Instagram post, Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The actress also urged everyone to stay safe and get vaccinated. “COVID POSITIVE !!! #day4 Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules your Government knows what is best for you. Lots of love # #maskon #staysafe (sic),” wrote Shilpa Shirodkar.

