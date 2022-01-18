Top StoriesWorld

Afghanistan: At least 26 Killed As Earthquake Strikes Badghis Province

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
At least 26 killed after an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck western Afghanistan.

Hundreds of homes were damaged in the western Badghis province in Afghanistan, bordering Turkmenistan, in the earthquake, Al Jazeera reported.

A spokesperson for the province told news agencies the victims died when roofs of their houses collapsed in the Qadis district of the province.

Related News

AAP Names Bhagwant Mann as Its Chief Ministerial Candidate…

Akhil Gogoi Is Stable and is in Home Isolation: GMCH…

Assam Administers 4 Crore Vaccine Doses as of Jan 17

Andhra Pradesh: Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu Tests…

“Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake,” the spokesperson said.

Media reports said that the second quake of magnitude 4.9 hit the region two hours after the first.

A senior official of the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs confirmed the death toll and added that more than 700 houses had been damaged, Al Jazeera reported.

The earthquake also inflicted damage on the residents of Muqr district in the province but details were still unavailable, he said.

ALSO READ: Assam Administers 4 Crore Vaccine Doses as of Jan 17

You might also like
Assam

Assam: Liquor Price to Increase by 15% from December 10

Top Stories

SpiceJet Carries 276,000 Doses Of Covishield To Guwahati

Assam

Dy Cachar SP Summons 6 Mizoram Police Officials In Killing Of Assam Cops Case

Top Stories

India Wins 2020 Online Chess Olympiad Amidst Drama

Assam

Harish Rawat Resigns As Assam In-charge

Assam

Students Jump Into River Brahmaputra