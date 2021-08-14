After A Week Twitter Unlocks Rahul Gandhi’s Handle

A week after the temporary suspension of his account, Twitter has restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s handle Saturday.

Gandhi’s account was temporarily suspended last week after he tweeted pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Northwest Delhi. Twitter notified it as a violation of its rules.

Twitter accounts of some of the party leaders who had shared the same pictures have also been restored.

The former Congress chief had made a strong outburst on Friday accusing Twitter of “interfering in the national political process” and said shutting down of his handle amounted to an “attack on the country’s democratic structure”.

Gandhi, in a YouTube video statement titled “Twitter’s dangerous game”, alleged that it was not a neutral and objective platform and was “beholden to the government”.

Questioning Twitter’s action, Gandhi had said the company was denying millions of his followers the right to an opinion, which was unfair. “It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It’s something that listens to what the government of the day says,” Gandhi had alleged.