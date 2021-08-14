NationalTop Stories

After A Week Twitter Unlocks Rahul Gandhi’s Handle

By Pratidin Bureau

A week after the temporary suspension of his account, Twitter has restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s handle Saturday.

Gandhi’s account was temporarily suspended last week after he tweeted pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Northwest Delhi. Twitter notified it as a violation of its rules.

Twitter accounts of some of the party leaders who had shared the same pictures have also been restored.

Related News

Erosion Of Hill Slopes Intensify Landslides In Arunachal

Guwahati: City Police Conducts Raid at Builder Vikash Jain’s…

ULFA-I Extends Its Ceasefire for Another 3 Months

August 14 To be Observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance…

The former Congress chief had made a strong outburst on Friday accusing Twitter of “interfering in the national political process” and said shutting down of his handle amounted to an “attack on the country’s democratic structure”.

Gandhi, in a YouTube video statement titled “Twitter’s dangerous game”, alleged that it was not a neutral and objective platform and was “beholden to the government”.

Questioning Twitter’s action, Gandhi had said the company was denying millions of his followers the right to an opinion, which was unfair. “It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It’s something that listens to what the government of the day says,” Gandhi had alleged.

Also Read: ULFA-I Extends Its Ceasefire for Another 3 Months

You might also like
Top Stories

At 6.9°C Delhi Records Coldest Nov In 17 Years

Assam

Dikom Doctor Attacked; Strike in Golaghat

Top Stories

Takeaways from G7 Summit

Assam

Younger Brother Killed In Family Feud

Assam

COVID Restrictions: 17 Train Passengers Pull Chain, De-Board In Bokajan

Assam

Bandh brings life to standstill in Udalguri