After Being Postponed Twice, JEE-Advanced Registrations Begin Today

The registrations for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced for admission to IITs have commenced from Wednesday evening after being postponed twice due to a delay in the announcement of JEE-Main results.

The results for JEE-Mains were announced post-midnight on Tuesday.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.

According to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, which is conducting JEE-Advanced this year, the registration will begin on September 15 evening and will be accepted till 5 pm on September 20. The fee can be paid till September 21.

JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3. Starting this year, JEE-Mains was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.