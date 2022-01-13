Agreement Between Assam, Meghalaya Reached On 6 Areas Of Boundary Dispute: CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an agreement had been reached with Meghalaya based on “mutual understanding” over the six areas of the boundary dispute between the two neighbouring states. The decisions were taken during the first phase of a border row settlement.

“We have reached a mutual understanding between the two governments today. But it has to be ratified at the larger level. People are involved in this matter, state interest is involved. The government alone cannot decide”, CM Sarma said.

The Deputy CM of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong said, “More or less we are almost about to reach agreement in areas that we have already inspected. Now again both CMs have directed to bring out detailed reports and thereafter one more meeting will be held between two CMs”.

He added, “They will be meeting even the Union Minister hopefully before January 21. Maybe the final agreement will be made public to both the states of Assam and Meghalaya after they come back”.

Notably, the chief ministers of both Assam and Meghalaya had held a meeting on December 23 last year and decided to resolve the issues over six areas out of 12 to resolve their long-standing inter-state boundary disputes.

