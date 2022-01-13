ISRO Successfully Test Gaganyaan Program’s Cryogenic Engine

Notably, earlier this month, ISRO chairman K Sivan had said that the flagship Gaganyaan project had completed the design phase and entered into the testing phase.

The qualification test of cryogenic engine for the Gaganyaan program was successfully conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

The space agency said that the test objectives were met by the performance engines and engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test.

Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy ISRO

The ISRO statement further said, “This successful long-duration test is a major milestone for the Human Space Programme – Gaganyaan. It ensures the reliability and robustness of the cryogenic engine for induction into the human-rated launch vehicle for Gaganyaan”

The engine will undergo four more tests for a cumulative duration of 1810 seconds, it added.

One more engine will undergo two short-duration tests and one long-duration test to complete the cryogenic engine qualification for Gaganyaan Programme, the space agency said.

Mr. Sivan had said, “There is a directive to launch the first unmanned mission before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence (August 15, 2022) and all the stakeholders are putting their best effort to meet the schedule. I am sure that we will be able to meet this target”.





