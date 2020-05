Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi has been arrested again by Chabua police. He has been arrested against three cases lodged by Chabua police on Thursday.

Gogoi was arrested in the police station itself under Case No 293/19, 296/19 and 307/19. However, he was arrested at the time when his bail was in process. He was given bail on the previous cases lodged at Chabua police station.