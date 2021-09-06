Akhil Gogoi Demands Repeal Of Cattle Preservation Act, Leads Protest In Dhemaji

Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Monday led a massive protest in Dhemaji demanding the repeal of the Cattle Preservation Act 2021.

He stated that the new law directly affects the farmer’s income in the state.

Hundreds of people were seen protesting amid chants and slogans today.

Gogoi also said that Raijor Dal will launch a state-wide agitation if the state government does not repeal the Act.

Further, he said that Act was bought “just to please the RSS”, adding that it will result in massive income loss to farmers as sometimes farmers sell their cows to cover the study expenses of their children.

“It will only harass the poor,” he asserted.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 aims at regulating slaughter, consumption and transportation of cattle in the state. It prohibits sale, offer or exposure of beef in areas, which are predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef eating communities.

The Bill was passed amid an Opposition walkout in the Assam Assembly a month ago.