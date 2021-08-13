Assam Assembly: Opposition Demands Sending Cattle Preservaton Bill To Select Committee

Chaotic situation prevailed inside the house of Assam Assembly over the Cattle Preservation Bill on Friday as opposition party leaders does not agree to the passing of the bill. There are a total of 76 amendments to the Bill.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia called for sending the bill to select committee.

“According to statistics, there are 19.327 crore cows in Assam. Cows are not endangered animals, why laws are being sought for conservation?” questioned AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam.

Aminul Islam said that the matter has been looked only through religious perspective.

‘According to the documents and statements provided by Aminul Islam, Assam farmers have built an economy of Rs 20,000 crore a year with the help of cows. But with this bill, the economy will go down to Rs. 1 crore.

“This means a loss of Rs. 19,000 crore annually,” said Aminul Islam.

Aminul Islam further pointed out that the Cow Protection Bill will stop the sale of beef in Assam. There is no such place in Assam where no beef meat is sold.

“The punishment that the government has provided for beef traders in Assam is worst than punishments for extremists,” said Aminul Islam.

The AIUDF leader further argued that the government must bring such stringent laws for women’s safety as no such action has been taken by the government against rapists.

Aminul Islam also demanded that the Bill should be send to select committee.

Passing this bill will also make the government realise what went wrong in the state, said Aminul Islam.

Many opposition leaders stood against this bill in the Assembly meeting today. MLA from CPI (M), Manoranjan Talukdar said, “We sell cows when we need money for the education of our sons, we sell cows for arranging money for our daughters’ marriages. But this Bill says that one will have to keep domesticating a male cow for 14 years.”

“Why will the farmers domesticate the cows if they are not even allowed to sell them during their need,” questions Manoranjan Talukdar.

Talukdar further added that this Bill would also disrupt the food rights of people in the state. He also demanded that the bill should be sent to the select committee.

Rokibul Hussain also commented against the cow protection bill in the Assembly meeting today. He said that they are supportive on the point that this bill will stop the cattle smuggling in the state.

He further said that this bill might be a big division between the people of Assam.