Alka Mittal Appointed as 1st Woman to head ONGC as CMD

The Director for Human Resources (HR) at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Alka Mittal has been given additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

The development comes two days after Subhash Kumar, the Director (Finance) who was holding additional charge of CMD, superannuated on December 31, 2021.

ONGC is managed by the Board of Directors, which formulates strategies, policies and reviews its performance periodically.

The Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) and Six Whole-Time Directors, namely Director (Onshore), Director (Technology & Field Services), Director (Finance), Director (Offshore), Director (Exploration) and Director (Human Resource), manage the day-to-day business affairs of the Company under the overall supervision, control and guidance of the Board.

The post of Director (Finance) is presently vacant on the ONGC board.

Alka Mittal is a post graduate in Economics, MBA (HRM) and Doctorate in Commerce and Business Studies, she joined ONGC as a Graduate Trainee in 1985. Prior to joining as Director (HR), she held the post of Chief Skill Development (CSD) of the company. “In her capacity as CSD she streamlined the activities and brought in uniformity in the working of the Skill Development Centres of ONGC. During this period, she has also implemented the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) in ONGC engaging more than 5000 apprentices across all work centres,” Alka Mittal’s profile on the ONGC website said.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Another Drugs Peddler Injured in Police Firing