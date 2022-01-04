Guwahati: Another Drugs Peddler Injured in Police Firing

In yet another incident of encounter, a drugs peddler was injured in police firing at Gorchuk in Guwahati on Monday night.

The injured drugs peddler has been identified as Taser Ali. He was arrested on Monday for allegedly being involved in an international drug smuggling case.

Police said that he was involved in crimes related to illegal contrabands and was running the illegal trades with his wife in Guwahati.

Police fired at him while he tried to escape from the custody during a site visit where he was supposed to show the location of other people involved in the trade.

Taser was shot in his leg while trying to flee from the police.

He was immediately taken to the GMCH for treatment. His wife is on the police radar and might be arrested soon.

It may be mentioned that Taser was arrested on the basis of his involvement in a smuggling racket that was shipping contraband drugs from Manipur to Bangladesh.

