AMA Organises 53rd Annual Basic Rock Climbing Training Course

Anindita Kalita

The five-day program conducted by AMA is scheduled to take place on November 28, December 5, 12, 19, and 26.

Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) like earlier years organised its 53rd Annual Basic Rock Climbing Training Course on Sunday.

A total of 87 trainees gathered maintaining all Covid-19 protocols with many female trainees were actively seen participating. They gathered inside the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical garden’s premises, near the Hatipukhuri lake.

Integral techniques such as rock climbing, rappelling or abseiling (descending from a steep cliff) chimney climbing, belaying a fellow climber, crossing a turbulent stream, trekking in a group, use, and care of mountaineering equipment, etc. will be taught to the trainees by the experienced mountaineers of the AMA.

President of AMA, Kishore Kr Barua said that the main aim of the course is to teach the trainees about the basic techniques of mountain climbing and to attract them towards adventure sports. He also gave a short summary of the plans for the five-day course of how, where, and what the trainees will be taught.

Mr. Kishore Kr Barua

A trainee shared her experience of how height seems scary at first but eventually, with the training, everyone can gain confidence.

Today’s training program was conducted by Kaushik Das of Assam Police who has been engaged in mountain climbing for the last 17 years. The first thing he taught the trainees was to be positive and the importance of team spirit. He started the training by giving a briefing about the techniques. Lastly, he mentioned the importance of conserving nature.

