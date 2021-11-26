NationalTop Stories

Amit Shah Meets Assam & Mizoram CMs Over Border Dispute

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga in New Delhi today.

The meeting was held at the official residence of Shah.

During the meeting, the long-pending border dispute between the two states was discussed, besides other matters.

Related News

Opium Worth Over Rs 4 Crore Seized In Nagaland, 2 Held

India To Resume International Flights from Dec 15

IIT-Guwahati Sees Increase in Pre-Placement Offers

Guwahati: Enforcement Drive Against Pending Taxes of…

Assam minister Atul Bora was also present in the meeting.

As per sources, the two states will form two committees to resolve the border issue.

On Thursday, both the CMs had their first physical meeting at Assam Bhawan after the violent clashes at the border that were witnessed at the end of July when six Assam policemen were killed in the crossfire.

Both the leaders described the meeting as ‘cordial’.

The process of establishing peace in the two states started in the month of August when administrators of both sides met and decided to amicably solve the issue at the earliest.

You might also like
Assam

Mystery over dead woman from Assam in Israel solved

National

Raj Kundra Sent to Judicial Custody Till July 23

Assam

One arrested in Guwahati Railway Station; Ganja seized

Assam

ADB Sanctions Rs.1,925 Cr For Tripura Project

Assam

B.Tech student’s death sparks tension at G.U

Assam

Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Discussion Between States Imprecise