Amit Shah Meets Assam & Mizoram CMs Over Border Dispute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga in New Delhi today.

The meeting was held at the official residence of Shah.

During the meeting, the long-pending border dispute between the two states was discussed, besides other matters.

Assam minister Atul Bora was also present in the meeting.

As per sources, the two states will form two committees to resolve the border issue.

On Thursday, both the CMs had their first physical meeting at Assam Bhawan after the violent clashes at the border that were witnessed at the end of July when six Assam policemen were killed in the crossfire.

Both the leaders described the meeting as ‘cordial’.

The process of establishing peace in the two states started in the month of August when administrators of both sides met and decided to amicably solve the issue at the earliest.