Amit Shah Non-Committal On Implementation Of ILP In Meghalaya

Meghalaya pressure groups have expressed their disappointment in Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his silence and non-commitment to the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

As per reports, the different organizations were given a chance to meet the Union Minister, however, Shah stated that if there are no other issues, the discussion should end there.

The representatives that made their submission before Amit Shah justifying their demand for the implementation of the ILP included KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar, and Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin.

The groups asserted that in spite of expressing their aspirations for the implementation of ILP, Shah did not make any comment which is perplexing as the people of the state are unaware of the stand of the Government of India.

The representatives went on to comment that this has discouraged the morale of the indigenous citizens of the state; however, they would not give up.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling claimed that Shah has assured the state government that he would look into the demand.