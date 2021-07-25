Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Two BoPs To Come Up In Hailakandi

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Representative Image

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Rohan Jha on Saturday informed that two new BoPs will be established in Birnullah and Bilaipur areas along the Assam-Mizoram border

As per reports, Jha also asserted that the Assam police personnel are guarding the border for twenty-four hours.

Claiming that the situation on the border is now totally under control, Jha noted that in the recent past no fresh incident has been reported, he added.

Further, some constructions have been dismantled by the police in Assam land which was built illegally after June 1, Jha said.

Related News

Amit Shah Non-Committal On Implementation Of ILP In…

Assam Reports 1,595 Fresh Covid Cases, 23 Fatalities

Land Agreement With Bangladesh To Be Main Reason For NE…

CM Sarma’s Dictatorship Similar To Saddam Hussein,…

He informed that the construction of roads leading to the border is also going on in full swing and hoped that the Communication will be much easier after the completion of road construction.

Mizoram shares 164.6 kms of boundary with Barak Valley in South Assam and there have been consistent border disputes between both states for decades but the conflict has escalated since last year.

Also Read: Land Agreement With Bangladesh To Be Main Reason For NE Development: Amit Shah
You might also like
Top Stories

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam

Top Stories

GUWAHATI: Pvt Educational institutions Remain Open Despite Govt’s order

National

Kokrajhar: PM Modi Hits At Rahul Gandhi for ‘Beating with Stick’ Remark

Top Stories

No hotel for air passengers

Assam

Forest Staff Suspended For Firing On Tiger In Kaziranga

Assam

Kaziranga National Park Reopens

Comments
Loading...