Amit Shah Should Resign: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha Over Border Issue

Assam Congress leader Kamalakhya Purkayastha on Tuesday said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign from his position.

The Congress leader made this statement while addressing the media through a press meet at Rajiv Bhawan today.

Purkayastha said that a delegate of Congress party will reach Silchar tomorrow to take note of the tension that is going on in the borders of Assam-Mizoram.

He further questioned, “The Union Home Minister came to Assam, held discussion over border issues, how come such an incident take place?”

He added that the government that cannot give protection to their people must resign.

The Congress leader also expressed his happiness and gratitude towards Lovlina Borgohain, Assam boxer who qualified for the Semi Finals in Tokyo Olympics 2020 today.

Purkayastha further said that the Assam government must give Rs. 25 lakh to the families of the deceased police personnel in the Assam-Mizoram tension and Rs. 10 lakhs to those who have been injured as soon as possible.