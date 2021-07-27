‘Failure Of Constitutional Machinery’: Gaurav Gogoi On Assam-Mizoram Border Clash

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has demanded an inquiry into the Assam-Mizoram border conflict saying that the incident reflects a failure of the constitutional machinery of the states.

“Some media reports say Light Machine Gun (LMG) was used during the Assam-Mizoram border clash yesterday. Are we in our country or on the borders of the country? We demand an enquiry into this incident,” he told reporters in Delhi.

During the Lok Sabha session today, Gogoi had also moved an adjournment motion notice over the deadly clashes that killed six Assam Police personnel.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Secretary General, the Congress leader wrote, “I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance namely – the atrocities and instability that are seen at the border of Assam. While this issue may have persisted for a while now, with state governments from either side claiming encroachment on their territory, the recent incidents draw special attention to this matter. Both sides claim to have rights over the land historically which only further aggravates the tensions.”

Gogoi further said that the violence have been tamed out at the border multiple times and took the worst turn yesterday.

“This is not just a failure of peace at the border but a failure of the constitutional machinery of the state that failed to protect its men. This is despite the Home Minister’s visit to the Northeast barely a few days prior to the incident promising prosperity in the region and stability with regard to the border issues. Yet these atrocities continue,” said Gogoi.

“These rising tensions at the border have only led to violence and the compromise of safety of the people living there. Many lives have been lost and been put in danger, the recent incidents are proof of that. No amount of condolences will be enough to rectify what has happened at the border to the lives of the people. The issue at hand is a time-sensitive matter and is also a potential threat to more lives of the people there. Therefore I urge you to take the matter into immediate consideration for appropriate action. The Government ought to ensure safety and peace at the borders of Assam and not risk citizens lives any further. I hereby request permission to raise the matter,” urged the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana in an official statement, asserted that it was Assam Police who opened fire first after forcibly crossing a duty post manned by CRPF personnel and “overran a duty post manned by one section of Mizoram police personnel” at Varirengte.

He reiterated that Assam police was “adamant” and not willing to discuss the issue.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that six jawans of Assam Police have lost their lives while defending the constitutional boundary of state at the Assam-Mizoram border.

Later, the situation was brought to control after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was sought by both Mizoram CM and Assam CM.