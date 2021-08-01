Amit Shah speaks to Himanta, Zoramthanga on Assam-Mizoram border Row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga over the phone to resolve the ongoing border tension between the two Northeastern states.

“As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue,” the Mizoram tweeted.

“In the meantime, in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of social media platforms,” he added.

Tension has prevailed along with the border areas after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram’s Kolasib district on July 26, leaving at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, dead.

Meanwhile, around five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed to defuse the tension.

Also Read: Pugilist Mary Kom Reaches India Safely From The Tokyo Olympics