Pugilist Mary Kom Reaches India Safely From The Tokyo Olympics

6 times World Boxing Champion and London Olympics Bronze med from India and daughter of Manipur, Pugilist Mary Kom returned back and reached India safely on Sunday.

Mary Kom was seen to be overwhelmed by seeing lots of people welcoming her on her safe return to India.

She apologized for not being able to grab a medal for her country and was deeply saddened by it.

The World Champion was qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but unfortunately lost her fight in the pre-quarter finals to 2016 Olympics edition bronze medallist Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia 3-2 in a split decision.

The 38-year-old boxing legend had beaten Valencia in the 2019 world championship quarterfinals.

However, Mary Kom has been complaining of foul play against her in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 pre quarter final match where she had to lose against Colombia.

Mary Kom alleged that she was cheated and was asked to change her personal jersey before the match while no other boxer was asked to do so.