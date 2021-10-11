Amitabh Bachchan Turns 79 Today

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th birthday today, October 11. On this special day, Big B’s fans, friends and family members took to social media to wish the legendary actor. Wishes poured in from Bollywood industry and other fan followers of Big B.

Prabhas, Mammootty, Mohanlal and several other celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. His fans have been sharing photos and video tributes for the actor.

Earlier in the day, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. He shared a photo of himself and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019.

Wishing My Beloved Big Brother, My forever Guru, the One and Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. Many Many Happy Returns!! Health, Happiness and More Power to You Amit ji!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/h3Q5wyrB4n — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2021

Prabhas took to Instagram to share a photo of Amitabh Bachchan to wish him on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the legend of all times, @amitabhbachchan Sir! (sic).”

Mammootty took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, “Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir @SrBachchan #AmitabhBachchan (sic).”

Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Mohanlal, cinematographer PC Sreeram and several others took to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Chehre. The actor has Jhund, Brahmastra, Butterfly, Mayday, Good Bye, Uunchai and Project K in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: J&K: 5 Army Personnel Injured In Encounter