Andhra Pradesh: At least 14 Killed, 18 Missing in Rain Related Incident

At least 14 people were killed and 18 others reported missing after heavy rains continued to ravage parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The downpour triggered flash floods in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh leaving 10 dead. According to reports, four people died in rain-related incidents in Chittoor district.

As many as 1,544 houses were damaged, 3.4 hectare of agricultural fields inundated, and hundreds of cattle animals were lost. The loss of public property in these districts is estimated to be around Rs 8,206.57 lakh, reported India Today.

In Kadapa district’s Rajampeta constituency, at least five people were killed in a flash flood in the Cheyyeru rivulet while 12 more are untraceable, the report said.

SDRF, police and Fire Services personnel rescued tens of people from flood-hit places in Kadapa and Chittoor districts.

The NDRF has restored connectivity to six villages which were cut off due to flooding. Efforts are on to establish contact with one last remaining village.

10 people stranded in the Chitravati river flood at Veldurthi village have been rescued by Indian Air Force personnel in Anantapur district. The IAF personnel specially flew from Yelahanka Air Force Station in Karnataka.

The IAF team carried out a winching operation using a Mi-17 helicopter to rescue the ten people, who were stuck in a JCB.

The JCB had earlier in the afternoon gone to rescue four people in a car caught in the Chitravati flood but, as the flood turned menacing, six of those in it and the four car passengers got stuck.

Around 213 relief camps have been opened and 19,859 people are lodged in them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone on Friday to enquire about the situation in the state and promised all possible help.

The Andhra Pradesh CM spoke with Collectors of the flood-hit districts and asked them to step up rescue and relief measures. He will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts on Saturday, the CMO said in a release.

ALSO READ: Lumding: Land Mafia Nazrul Islam Injured in Police Encounter