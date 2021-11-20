Lumding: Land Mafia Nazrul Islam Injured in Police Encounter

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Lumding encounter

Assam Police carried out another encounter at Lumding after the land mafia Nazrul Islam tried to escape from police custody.

According to reports, Nazrul was taken to Lumding reserve forest by the police to track another land mafia associated with him. After reaching the forest, Nazrul dragged the pistol from the police and tried to escape from police custody by firing a bullet. After he tried to escape, police fired on his leg to defend themselves.

It may be mentioned that Nazrul was arrested on November 16 and was in police custody for 3 days.

Related News

Assam bags 3 awards from National Fisheries Development…

Assam Police Ranks 3rd in Country in Smart Policing Index

Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman To Hold US Presidential…

Arunachal Locals Surrender Over 2000 Airguns To Shun Hunting

ALSO READ: Assam bags 3 awards from National Fisheries Development Board

You might also like
Top Stories

Puja gate collapses in Karimganj

National

‘Janta’ Vs ‘gathbandhan’ in 2019: PM Modi

Assam

Assam: Low-Key Christmas Celebrations Amid COVID-19

Top Stories

Snubbing Unit For Baghjan Expected To Reach By Oct End

National

Sikkim Declares ‘Katley’ as State Fish

Top Stories

CM Wishes Hima Das On Birthday, Qualifying Tokyo Olympics