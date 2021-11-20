Lumding: Land Mafia Nazrul Islam Injured in Police Encounter

Assam Police carried out another encounter at Lumding after the land mafia Nazrul Islam tried to escape from police custody.

According to reports, Nazrul was taken to Lumding reserve forest by the police to track another land mafia associated with him. After reaching the forest, Nazrul dragged the pistol from the police and tried to escape from police custody by firing a bullet. After he tried to escape, police fired on his leg to defend themselves.

It may be mentioned that Nazrul was arrested on November 16 and was in police custody for 3 days.

