Andhra Pradesh: Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu Tests COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed this through a tweet. The TDP chief issued a statement on Tuesday and was experiencing mild symptoms.

In the tweet, he stated “I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care.”

Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 30,000 mark to reach 30,182 on Monday, January 17, as 4,108 fresh positives were added in the state. Visakhapatnam district reported 1,018 and Chittoor 1,004 fresh infections.

