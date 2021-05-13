Angshuman Bhuyan Succumbs to COVID in Gurugram

Another Assam youth Angshuman Bhuyan succumbed to COVID-19 at Gurugram in Haryana. He was 30. Angshuman was the only son of Mridul Bhuyan who also succumbed to COVID a few days ago.

Angshuman Bhuyan was under treatment for few days in a private hospital and breathed his last on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that Mridul Bhuyan who died from the deadly virus at Gurugram served as General Manager in the Power Grid department. He was also the founder President of the Assam Association in Gurgaon.

The death of both the father and son has been deeply condoled by the Assamese society in Delhi. Angshuman left behind his mother Ashalata Bhuyan and sister Akansha Bhuyan.

It may be mentioned that India recorded 362,727 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the caseload tally to 23,703,665, according to MoHFW. Deaths from the virus surged by 4,120 to hit 258,317 in total.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka have decided to suspend the vaccination for people between 18-44 years age group, which had started symbolically on May 1, till further orders amid acute shortage of vaccines. Most states are yet to start the vaccination drive for 18+ group. Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday urged states to understand the limited availability of vaccines and not create unrealistic and impractical expectations while ensuring judicious use of doses to minimize wastage.

“The government is making all efforts to ramp up vaccine production in the country. Vaccines are scientifically distributed among you and we both know how much you have and what is in the pipeline. Please understand the seriousness of this issue,” Vardhan said.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,226,710), Karnataka (2,053,191), Kerala (1,980,000), Uttar Pradesh (1,545,212), Tamil Nadu (14,68,864), Delhi (1,323,567), and Andhra Pradesh (1,344,386).

