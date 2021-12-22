Animals at Kaziranga National Park Provided with Blankets & Heaters

The authorities of Kaziranga National Park have provided blankets and heaters for animals to protect them from the chilling winter.

According to a ANI report, blankets and heaters are being provided to inmates of the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation. The baby elephants at the centre are seen draped in cute little blankets.

A veterinary doctor of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation , Samsul Ali said that they are taking special care of baby rhinos and baby elephants by giving them warm clothes.

At present, the Kaziranga national park authority is taking care of nine baby elephants, five baby horses and one tiger cub along with many other animals. At the same time, the authorities are also taking extra care of their diet and giving them nutrition-rich food to keep them strong physically. The birds in the national park are also kept in incubated rooms to protect them in the harsh winter months.

Kaziranga today recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

