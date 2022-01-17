Animesh Bhuyan Lynching Case: Jorhat Police Submits Chargesheet

The Jorhat Police on Monday submitted the charge sheet in the Animesh Bhuyan lynching case. 14 persons have been accused including the prime accused Neeraj Das alias Kola lora who had died in an accident while in police custody.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the development through his Twitter handle. “As promised @jorhatpolice has charge-sheeted 14 accused persons (one has since died & one is Child in conflict with law) in the infamous Animesh Bhuyan assault and murder in 50 days. Police has been directed to have expeditious trial,” he wrote on his tweet.

On November 29, a mob of over 50 people attacked three youths at Jorhat in which AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was brutally killed.

