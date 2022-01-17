Assam: 5 Held For Attacking Police Team With Sharp Weapons In Dhubri

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Dhubri Police Attacked
The police team had reportedly gone to the Adabari area in the Dhubri district of Assam to conduct investigations in connection to a registered case.

Five miscreants were arrested in Dhubri on Monday by a joint operation of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police after they had attacked the police team.

The police team had reportedly gone to the Adabari area in the Dhubri district of Assam to conduct investigations in connection to a registered case. They were attacked by a group of miscreants who had sharp weapons on them.

The miscreants also caused extensive damage to the police vehicles following which, the police, with the help of CRPF launched an operation against them.

Police were able to detain five miscreants for attacking them and also recovered sharp weapons including machetes from the spot where the incident took place.

The detained miscreants have been taken to the police station where they are being questioned as the police try to establish the reason behind the cowardly attack.

