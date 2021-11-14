Another Firing Incident Within 24 Hrs In Goalpara

By Pratidin Bureau
Goalpara Firing Incident

A man named Rabiul Islam was reportedly kidnapped by a gang. The police on Friday had an encounter with the gang following which, firing erupted.

Another incident of firing, the second time in 24 hours was reported from Goalpara. A kidnapper was reportedly injured in the incident.

The kidnapper identified as one Saddam Hussain, reportedly tried to run after snatching arms from the police, in response to which the police fired shots. The kidnapper was injured in the firing and has been apprehended.

After that incident, the police launched a rescue operation. Mr. Islam was then rescued by the police from Kharkutta in East Garo Hills district in Meghalaya.

