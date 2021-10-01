APCC Issues Show Cause Notice To MLA Sherman Ali For His Comments On Dayanath Sharma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary, Bobbeeta Sharma, has issued a show cause notice to Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed for his “communally provocative” comments on Assam agitation and Dayanath Sharma in front of the media.

“As a lawmaker your communally provocative comments in media gnawing at old wounds of the past incidents of Assam agitation when people of Assam across communities had suffered is totally insensitive and uncalled for,” the notice said.

“APCC views your comments as politically motivated with to cause damage to the Congress party just prior to the Bye-Elections,” it added.

APCC has also accused Ali of “acting as an agent of the BJP” saying that he is being sponsored by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma due to his closeness with him to make such comments and cause damage to the party during election time.

In view of the same, APCC has instructed Ali to send his response within three days.

Earlier this week, Ali claimed that Dayanath Sarma and eight others were not martyrs, rather they were killers.

“In the year 1983 several Muslim people (Miya origin) were brutally killed by Dayanath Sarma and eight other persons,” he said to the media.

