Will Not Join BJP But Quitting Congress, Says Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Amid political turmoil, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has declared that he will quit the Congress saying that he cannot continue “when there is no trust”.

He also denied reports of him joining the BJP, putting down speculations after he met Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

He said he only met Amit Shah to discuss issues related to farmers and internal security in the state.

“So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I have already made my position very clear. I will not be treated in this manner,” Singh told NDTV during an exclusive interview.

He also removed ‘Congress’ from his Twitter bio later.

Singh’s decision comes after a month-long feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu. During the interview, Singh called Sidhu an “immature man” who had been given a serious job by the party.

“Sidhu is an immature person. I have said this repeatedly that he is not a stable man. He is not a team player. He is a loner. How will he handle the Punjab Congress as its chief? For that you need to be a team player, which Sidhu is not,” he said.

Earlier on September 18, Singh had Sonia Gandhi that he had been humiliated thrice by the party.

“I have made my stand very clear to the Congress that I will not be treated in this manner. I will not stand for it. I have not resigned from the Congress yet, but how can one continue in a place where there is a trust deficit? When there is no trust, one cannot continue,” he said.

Further, Singh said Congress is going “downhill” and predicted doom in the Punjab election due early next year.

“The Congress is going downhill. In the current scenario, we see in a recent survey done by the Congress between July and September that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going up and the Congress is going down. The people clearly don’t have any trust in Sidhu. Congress has seen a 20% decline according to that survey,” he said.