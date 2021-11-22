APDCL Exam Scam: CM Vigilance Cell Seized 7 Cartons of OMR Sheets from GU

The CM Vigilance Cell in yet another raid at Gauhati University on Monday seized seven cartons of OMR Sheet of APDCL exam.

Conducting the raid at Gauhati University, the officials of CM vigilance cell said that they need few more days to seize all the OMR sheets of APDCL exam.

The OMR sheets have been seized from the strong room of the Office of the Secretary of the university.

The officials of CM vigilance cell further stated that the employees of the university were involved with the exam scam.

ALSO READ: Assam: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor In Margherita