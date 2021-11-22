APDCL Exam Scam: CM Vigilance Cell Seized 7 Cartons of OMR Sheets from GU

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
APDCL Exam

The CM Vigilance Cell in yet another raid at Gauhati University on Monday seized seven cartons of OMR Sheet of APDCL exam.

Conducting the raid at Gauhati University, the officials of CM vigilance cell said that they need few more days to seize all the OMR sheets of APDCL exam.

The OMR sheets have been seized from the strong room of the Office of the Secretary of the university.

Related News

Assam: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor In…

Assam: Next Cabinet Meeting to Take Place at Bongaigaon on…

Mizoram: 5 Killed, 11 Injured in Khawzawl District

Accused In Maligaon Murder Case Arrested From Cooch Behar

The officials of CM vigilance cell further stated that the employees of the university were involved with the exam scam.

ALSO READ: Assam: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor In Margherita

You might also like
Top Stories

ACS topper Maria Tanim in kidnapping case

Assam

Assam: Drugs Seized, Addicted Youth Held

Business

China to slash tariffs on medicinal imports from India

Assam

Guwahati: Maid attempts sensational robbery

National

NDRF, DRDO Must Develop Equipment Indigenously: Amit Shah

Top Stories

BJP announces Candidates For Assam