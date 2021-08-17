Apprised Union Health Minister On Assam’s Proactive Covid Management: CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Source: HimantaBiwaSarma/Twitter

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has apprised the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the proactive management of Covid-19 and updates on vaccination.

The Union Health Minister held a review meeting over COVID-19 pandemic and immunization, with Health Ministers and other officials of the north-eastern states in Guwahati on Tuesday.

“Today I had the pleasure of meeting Mansukh Mandaviya on his 1st visit to Assam after assuming the office of Union Health Minister. Apprised him of Assam’s proactive management of Covid-19; updates on vaccination. Thanking him for the support, I also sought his guidance on way ahead,” said Sarma in a tweet.

He said, “We assured Union Minister of Assam’s firm resolve to provide best healthcare services to our people in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.”

“I thank my colleagues Ministers Keshab Mahanta, Chandra Mohan Patowary and MLA Taranga Gogoi for joining me in the meeting,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister said that he also apprised Minister Department of Fertilizers on BVFCL and “how we have been working on reviving Namrup IV at the earliest. We’ve also expressed our interest in setting up a Nano Urea plant at BVFCL. Appreciate patient hearing from Mansukh Mandviya,” he added.

