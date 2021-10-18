Army Increases Air Assets In Arunachal Near China Border

The Indian Army has increased the deployment of air assets in Arunachal Pradesh near the China international border. The assets include ‘Heron I’ unmanned aircrafts along with ‘ALH Dhruv’ chopper and ‘Rudra’ weaponized attack helicopters.

The Indian Army has gradually enhanced its deployment as it revamps air firepower in its aviation wings, according to reports. The Army recently introduced an aviation brigade in Arunachal Pradesh.

The indigenously developed Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv squadron has been raised. The ALH Dhruv is a twin-engine, multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter in the 5.5 ton weight class, being used for quick mobilization of the troops.

The Army has also raised its first ever dedicated armed helicopters, ‘Rudra’ squadron. Rudra is equipped with Mistral air-to-air missiles, 70 mm rockets, 20 mm guns and ATGMs.

The aviation wing of the Army also got Israeli made UAV Heron I in August. It provides a plethora of capabilities to achieve success in all kinds of situations, according to Lieutenant Colonel Amit Dadhwal, who said “We have in the rotary platforms today in the form of Cheetah, Advanced Light Helicopters, ALH-Weaponised System Integrated and Light Combat Helicopters.”

Major Karthik Garg said “The aircraft since its inception has been the backbone of surveillance. It can climb up to 30,000 ft and continue to give feed to commanders on the ground. So that we can maneuver forces on the ground. It has an endurance of 24-30 hours at a stretch.”

