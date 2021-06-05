Artist Neel Pawan Baruah Tests Covid +Ve, Admitted To GMCH

Assam’s noted artist Neel Pawan Baruah has tested positive for the deadly contagion – coronavirus.

As per initial reports, the 85 year old painter and illustrator tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday night.

The founder artist of the Assam Fine Arts & Craft Society has been admitted to the GMCH’s Super Specialty Hospital in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to the authorities of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Baruah’s health condition is stable.

The oxygen saturation levels are stable as well.

Neel Pawan Baruah is a resident of Guwahati.