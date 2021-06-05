Artist Neel Pawan Baruah Tests Covid +Ve, Admitted To GMCH

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Neel Pawan Baruah
59

Assam’s noted artist Neel Pawan Baruah has tested positive for the deadly contagion – coronavirus.

As per initial reports, the 85 year old painter and illustrator tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday night.

Also Read: Planting Saplings A Firm Step For Ecosystem Restoration: CM Sarma
Related News

Twitter Removes & Restores Blue Tick On Vice Prez…

Assam Celebrates World Environment Day Following Covid…

Assam: CM Sarma takes Stock of Dr. Seuj Senapati’s Health

Meghalaya Govt Extends Lockdown Till June 14

The founder artist of the Assam Fine Arts & Craft Society has been admitted to the GMCH’s Super Specialty Hospital in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to the authorities of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Baruah’s health condition is stable.

The oxygen saturation levels are stable as well.

Neel Pawan Baruah is a resident of Guwahati.

Also Read: Nagaon: Man Kills Younger Brother Over Land Dispute
You might also like
Business

India has taken ‘tremendous advantage’ of developing country status:…

Assam

2022 WC qualifiers | Halicharan features in National Squad

National

FM announces Rs. 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan

Uncategorized

World photography day 2019

National

Actor Prakash Raj to Contest 2019 Polls

Assam

Parveen Sultana To Visit Assam on Dec 7

Comments
Loading...