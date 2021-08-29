Arunachal: 17 Assam Labourers Forcefully Detained By Construction Company

As many as 17 Assam labourers were forcefully detained by a road construction company in Arunachal Pradesh since August 16, the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) alleged on Sunday.

AASAA also claimed that the workers are being physically harassed and threatened with dire consequences by the authorities of the construction company if they leave the project mid-way.

The workers were on an assignment for the construction of a national highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 17 detainees are – Deep Tanti, Subham Tanti, Pradip Pandav, Tankeswar Das, Biju Telenga, Dimbeswar Telenga, Sankar Masuwa, Bijoy Sasoni, Bishal Munda, Binod Munda, Arjun Nayak, Krishna Bhumiz, Ramesh Gatowar, Uday Rawat, Dharmeswar Bhumiz, Yadav Manki and Badal Manki.

Two contracters, who escorted the workers, were also detained by the construction company, AASAA said.

The students body also further appealed to the Superintendent of Sivasagar police to intervene in the matter and rescue the workers.