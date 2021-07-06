Arunachal: ASHA Workers Observe Indefinite Strike, Vaccination halted

The ASHAs and ASHA Facilitators are going on an indefinite strike across the Kamle district at Arunachal Pradesh from July 5 over the issue of non-payment of incentives and other financial benefits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing strike of the ASHA workers has been informed to the Kamle DC by the All Kamle District Workers’ Welfare Association (AKDAWWA).

The facilitators’ move comes after a week when they had given an ultimatum to the DMO, Kamle regarding the issue which fell on deaf ears. “AKDAWWA demands nothing more than timely, full, and proper payments of incentives and other financial benefits as granted by the government. We demand nothing but a transparent, corruption-free system in our department. We are not beggars.” They said.

It further stated that they are not attempting to snatch anyone’s property or asset, but demanding what has been rightfully earned by them. “We demand nothing out of provision but what our government has sanctioned or authorized for us. We demand equal respect for equal work,” they said.

The Association has said that they will be compelled to resort to other forms of democratic movement if their current demands are not fulfilled. “We hope that DC Kamle would initiate actions in our favour,” they said.

ASHAs, AF, Anganwadi workers, and other Community Health Workers are at the forefront of community health management in Rural India. Their roles have especially become significant as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic where they are engaged in vaccination drive and providing emergency care.

