India Records Lowest Fatalities of COVID-19 in 90 Days

India recorded the lowest daily death toll in around 90 days with 553 fresh fatalities while 34,703 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, said the Union Health Ministry.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,06,19,932, while the death toll climbed to 4,03,281.

The active cases further declined to 4,64,357, the lowest in 101 days, and comprise 1.52 percent of the total infections.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 97.17 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 17,714 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,47,424 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,14,24,881.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 percent. It has been less than three percent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.40 percent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,52,294, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 percent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 35.75 crores under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The 553 new fatalities include 106 from Maharashtra, 102 from Kerala, and 67 from Karnataka.

A total of 4,03,281 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,23,136 from Maharashtra, 35,434 from Karnataka, 33,059 from Tamil Nadu, 24,997 from Delhi, 22,646 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,817 from West Bengal, and 16,122 from Punjab.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

