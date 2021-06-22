Arunachal, Assam CMs to meet for Resolving Kimin Border Issues

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold meeting to resolve the Kimin border issue.

The Arunachal CM has proposed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolved the Kimin border issue permanently outside the court, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the boundary dispute between Arunachal and Assam is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Arunachal CM Khandu while speaking to the press said, “I have made an offer to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma to resolve the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue out of court.”

“The Assam chief minister has agreed to the proposal, and he assured that he would study it thoroughly before holding a CM-to-CM meeting to resolve the boundary issue, ” CM Khandu further added.

During Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the state on June 17, it was talked about “renaming” of a town Kimin in Arunachal Pradesh as ‘Bilgarh’ in Assam.

The remark was made by the Defence Minister in an inauguration ceremony of the Kimin-Potin road work at the ITBP centre in Kimin by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), after which it sparked controversy across the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju also wrote, “A serious mistake was committed by the BRO during the inauguration of 11 new and old widened roads in Arunachal Pradesh by mentioning Kimin as Assam. The matter came to my notice after the event and I’ve immediately conveyed to BRO for urgent rectification of mistake, which happened without the knowledge of Defence Minister and the Arunachal government.”