Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein Tests Positive For COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed on Monday.

He got himself tested via Rapid Antigen Test which came out positive.

Taking to Twitter, he said he has mild symptoms and urged all who came in contact with him to get tested as well.

“Today, I got myself tested for Covid through RAT and was found positive. I have got mild symptoms but doing well with no other problem. I request all those who came into contact with me in the last few days, to isolate themselves and get their Covid-Test done,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, Arunachal Pradesh reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, which is 33 more than the previous day, taking the Northeastern state’s active tally to 186.