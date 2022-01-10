Duliajan SP Conference: Several Official Attending the Conference Test COVID-19 +

The (Superintendent of Police) SP conference held at Duliajan has turned into COVID hotspot as many numbers of top police officials of the Assam Police have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the conference.

The SP conference was also attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam police special branch ADGP Hiren Nath, DIG central range, Diphu Satyaraj Hazarika and CID SP Pranabjyoti Goswami have been infected with the virus.

Sonitpur SP Dhananjay Parshuram Ghanawat, Baksa SP Rajen Singh, Sadiya SP Mohan Lal Mina, Goalpara SP V.V Rakesh Reddy have also been infected with the virus after attending the conference.

According to officials, several additional superintendent of police (ASP)s also tested positive for the highly infectious virus.

As per reports, all the Covid positive police officials took part in the second edition of the state’s SP conference held recently at oil town Duliajan.

