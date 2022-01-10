Duliajan SP Conference: Several Official Attending the Conference Test COVID-19 +

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Duliajan SP Conference
The (Superintendent of Police) SP conference held at Duliajan has turned into COVID hotspot as many numbers of top police officials of the Assam Police have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the conference.  

The SP conference was also attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam police special branch ADGP Hiren Nath, DIG central range, Diphu Satyaraj Hazarika and CID SP Pranabjyoti Goswami have been infected with the virus.

Related News

Assam: Minister Keshab Mahanta Launches Booster Dose…

Nagaon: 3 SBI ATM Machines Found Broken And Looted In Raha

Jorhat: 44 Students Test Covid-19 Positive In AAU

2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And…

Sonitpur SP Dhananjay Parshuram Ghanawat, Baksa SP Rajen Singh, Sadiya SP Mohan Lal Mina, Goalpara SP V.V Rakesh Reddy have also been infected with the virus after attending the conference.

According to officials, several additional superintendent of police (ASP)s also tested positive for the highly infectious virus.

As per reports, all the Covid positive police officials took part in the second edition of the state’s SP conference held recently at oil town Duliajan.

ALSO READ: Jorhat: 44 Students Test Covid-19 Positive In AAU

You might also like
Top Stories

Intoxicating Tablets Recovered in Dergaon

Assam

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Visits Akhil Gogoi at GMCH

National

BJP Falling Short of Majority, If Elections Held Today: Survey

Assam

Guwahati: Maid attempts sensational robbery

Assam

PIL Filed In GHC Against Transportation of Elephants

World

Baghdadi’s Death Major Victory for ISIS Defeat Mission: US Defence Secy