Arunachal Imposes Night Curfew from Today Till Jan 31

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The Arunachal Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in the state from Wednesday amid a sharp rise in cases of COVID-19.

The night curfew in the state will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am from today till January 31, said an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

The order further said all government and private schools shall remain closed till January 31, while online classes will be held on working days.

As per the order, universities, colleges, and technical institutions have been advised to regulate the timing of their classes with 50% attendance. 

Also, only fully vaccinated people from other states will be allowed to enter the state, the order reads.

Offices, bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, public transport, swimming pools and cinema halls will operate with 50% capacity, while business establishments whose proprietors and staffers have been fully vaccinated can operate till 8 pm.

The order has advised calling off or toning down Republic Day and the golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh. It has banned mass gatherings and weekly haats.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 352 active cases. 

