Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Tests COVID-19 +

By Pratidin Bureau
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet.  

“I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested,” he wrote in his tweet.

The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

Singh’s wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had also tested positive for the virus a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s newly launched political outfit Punjab Lok Congress said it has got a “hockey stick with ball” as the party symbol for the February 14 state assembly polls.

“Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received its Party Symbol- Hockey Stick with Ball. #Bas Hun Goal Krna Baki (Making goals only left now),” the Punjab Lok Congress said in a tweet earlier.

Voting in Punjab will be held on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

