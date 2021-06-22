Arunachal Targets 100% Vaccination By Sept

Arunachal Pradesh government has increased the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state and Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state will achieve 100 per cent vaccination by September 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote, “Our aim is to achieve full #vaccination status of 18+ age group within few months.”

Moreover the ‘TikaMahaAbhiyan against COVID-19’ at Itanagar has also been launched in the state to amplify the vaccination campaign.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his effort in accelerating vaccination drive in the country.

Khandu asked all the DCs to facilitate self and on-spot registration of beneficiaries besides encouraging people of all age groups who are eligible.

Meanwhile, the status of cumulative the COVID19 vaccination in Arunachal so far are:

First dose: More than 3,80,000 (23.5% of total estimated population and 36% of eligible target population)

Second Dose: Nearly 90,000 (5.20% of total estimated population or 8.5% of eligible population)

The BJP leader also said that the number of active Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVC) increased from 290 to 353 in last 10 days.

Nearly 13-14 thousand doses administered in the past 3-4 days, especially after the completion of household survey, Khandu added.

