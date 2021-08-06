Asam-Meghalaya CMs To Hold Discussion Over Border Issues Today At 12 PM

Discussion between Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya will take place on Friday in Guwahati.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma along with senior officials from the two states will sit across table to discuss the vexed inter-state boundary issue.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Friday starting at 12 pm.

According to sources, the discussions will revolve around the issue of border dispute in at least 12 areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya held discussions on the border dispute issue in Shillong earlier on July 23.

In the meeting, Meghalaya and Assam decided to put in their best efforts to resolve the decades old inter-state boundary dispute and go beyond the word “status quo” which has been maintained by both the states.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that both the states of Assam and Meghalaya should be ready to adopt a policy of “give and take” in order to resolve decades long border issue between the two states, stated report.