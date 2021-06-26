ASDMA Issues New SOP on Rural and Urban Containment Zones

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday issued new directions.

The Government Authority had issued these guidelines in relation with Urban and Rural Containment Zones.

The SOP issued today stated that if more than 10 people tests positive for Covid 19 this week, the announcement for Covid 19 Containment Zones will be done.

According to the new directions, the public transportation facilities in containment areas will be completely close.

Moreover, educational institutions in the containment zone areas will be close as well.

Government employees vaccinated with only the first dose will not be allowed to visit office.

Additionally, Government employees from fully containment announced districts will be exempted from work.