Asomiya Pratidin’s Dibrugarh Edition In-Charge Tanu Baruah Dies of COVID

In-charge of Asomiya Pratidin’s Dibrugarh edition, Narendra Lal Baruah dies of COVID-19 on Thursday morning at around 7:30 am. Popularly known as Tanu Baruah, the renowned actor, a cultural worker was under treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh since May 9 after he was infected with the virus and last his breath today morning.

A graduate from Saint Antony’s in Shillong, Baruah was known for his friendly behaviour and was also a very talented person. It was with his hard work that the Dibrugarh edition of Asomiya Pratidin has been started in 1999.

Baruah was also known for his acting skills and other than his acting at Bristi film, he also acted in many other films.

Although he was infected with the virus, he interacted with his near and dear ones till Wednesday and on Thursday he suffered from breathing problem and passed away. He was 69.

The Sadin-Pratidin group condoled the death of Baruah and expressed grief over his sad demise.

Also Read: COVID-19 Cases To Decline Within 15 Days: CM Sarma